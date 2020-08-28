Fourth Round of Application Period for LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund to Open (August 31)

The COVID-19 pandemic has come at a great cost to LA County’s economy. As we navigate the Road to Recovery, LA County reminds small businesses, non-profit organizations, and micro-enterprises that the LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund is a resource worth knowing about. Especially now, that the fourth round of it’s application period is quickly approaching.

The LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund currently includes $3.2 million in grants for small businesses, non-profits and micro-enterprises facing economic challenges due to COVID-19. Funded by LA County, the City of LA and the Union Bank Foundation, this resource looks to provide eligible applicants with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

The fourth round of grant funding will open on Monday, August 31.

Don’t miss your opportunity to apply – the application is available in 12 different languages. To apply for a grant or ask questions, visit LACOVIDFund.org or call 833-238-4450.

