South Pasadena General Municipal Election Write in Candidate Period September 7 – October 20, 2020

SOUTH PASADENA, (Calif.) – The South Pasadena General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The City of South Pasadena consolidates with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to conduct and administer municipal elections. The Los Angeles County RegistrarRecorder/County Clerk is responsible for the mailing of Voter Information Guides, Sample Ballots, and Vote-by-Mail Ballots (VBM) to all eligible voters.

The period to file nomination papers as a Write-In Candidate is Monday, September 7, 2020 through Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5 p.m. All candidates are urged to file as early as possible. Please note that Write-in candidates are not included in the official sample ballot.

Nomination papers are filed with the South Pasadena City Clerk’s Office. Once a candidate formally files, the information is forwarded to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. Nomination papers will be available on the first day of the nomination period. APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. In light of COVID-19 and the stay at home order issued by the Governor, we are requiring that an appointment be made to pick up your hardcopy nomination packet *AND* an appointment be made to review the nomination packet via Zoom. Reviewing nomination papers will take about 30 minutes. A follow-up appointment must be made in order to submit the completed nomination packet prior to the deadline. Please contact CityClerk@southpasadenaca.gov or (626) 403-7232 to request to schedule said appointments. For additional information on potential write in candidates please see the Info Sheet. Please click here to visit the City of South Pasadena Elections page.

Maria Ayala

Chief City Clerk

9/1/2020