Reminder: Flu Vaccine Clinic for South Pasadena Seniors September 23

Huntington Memorial Hospital and the South Pasadena Senior Center are proud to announce an upcoming flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8:30am to 11:30am. This clinic is only for South Pasadena Seniors. Please note that the clinic will be held outdoors in front of the South Pasadena Senior Center and appointments are required and are limited to 10 persons every 15 minutes.

Contact the South Pasadena Senior Center to make an appointment today!

Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Phone: (626)403-7360.

For upcoming flu vaccines for the general public, please visit Huntington Memorial Hospital’s website here!

9/1/20