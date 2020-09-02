Just In: LA County Announces Revised Health Officer Order Reopening Protocols

School Services

LA County has announced a revised Health Officer Order (HOO) and reopening protocols for two sectors in the county. Beginning Monday, September 14, 2020, K-12 schools may offer in-school services for small cohorts of (up to 12) students with:

Individualized Education Plans (IEP);

Requiring instruction for English as a Second Language;

Or needing assessments or specialized in-school services

as long as the school is able to fully implement the Health Officer’s guidance and protocols and submits an operational plan. This change will get children who are in the most need of in-person learning back into their classrooms. Once available, Guidance and Protocols for K-12 can be found here.

LA County will not be opening the waiver program for instruction of students in grades TK-6 as we monitor the implementation of this effort to safely get students needing specialized in-school services back at school.

Hair Salons & Barbershops

In addition to limited in-school services, the HOO has been revised to allow increased access to hair salons & barbershops. LA County’s Department of Public Health will issue later today the Reopening Protocol for Hair Salons & Barbershops. Once reviewed, hair salons & barbershops can re-open for indoor services at 25% occupancy, provided they are in full compliance with the County’s protocols – which includes physical distancing and face coverings for both employees and customers, among other requirements.

If your hair salon or barbershop has been operating outdoors, please continue to do so and use your 25% occupancy for those services you are not able to provide outdoors.

All other current restrictions remain unchanged at this time. As LA County slowly reopens sectors, we will watch closely how re-openings are impacting community transmission. We do not want to experience the significant spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths seen in July after re-openings and holidays.

9/2/2020