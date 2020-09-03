Cooling Center at War Memorial

A cooling center will be open at War Memorial Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7. The Center will be open 12pm to 6pm. The Cooling center can hold up to 38 people.

For questions please call 626-403-7380.

Please note that the facility does not have WIFI, but movies will be shown on a projector. Additionally, LA County COVID-19 Protocols will be followed – MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Other cooling center sites can be found at:

Robinson Recreation Center Park

1020 North Fair Oaks, Pasadena CA 91103



Crowell Library – San Marino

1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108