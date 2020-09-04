6 Tips for Staying Safe this Holiday Weekend

First, only gather with members of your household this holiday weekend – there’s so much to do together in our beautiful county – explore a trail or have a picnic at one of our beautiful beaches early in the day. If you are outside of your home and around others, please wear a cloth face covering. Always use your own utensils, cups, food, drinks – do not share with others. Avoid crowds and be flexible and willing to change plans or move locations if you find yourself in a crowded area. Avoid confined spaces, especially places where physical distancing or staying more than 3 steps away from others isn’t possible, and people aren’t wearing face coverings. And if you are sick (or have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19), please isolate or quarantine as appropriate.

Remember, these actions save lives.

For guidance, reopening protocols or a list of what is open or remains closed in LA County, visit LA County’s Department of Public Health here.

9/4/2020