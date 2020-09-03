City Hall Scoop

This week Governor Newsom signed AB 3088, the Tenant, Homeowner, and Small Landlord Relief and Stabilization Act of 2020

September 3, 2020

The legislation prohibits the eviction of renters with genuine COVID-related hardships and provides legal and financial protections for tenants.

The new eviction protections include:

·       a COVID-19 hardship declaration

·       no evictions for rent non-payment until February 1, 2021

·       partial rent payment for the next five months

New foreclosure protections include:

·       small property owners and homeowners

·       expanded homeowner bill of rights

·       expanded borrower rights

A new website HousingisKey.com was launched to provide guidance and resources for landlords, tenants, and homeowners. This includes an overview of the new eviction framework and protections through toolkits, legal aid resources, and FAQ’s.

