Application Period Now Open for Temporary Regional Housing Needs Assessment Appeal Ad Hoc Committee

Vector application form

The Mayor and City Council invite qualified residents from the City to submit applications to fill the temporary Regional Housing Needs Assessment Ad Hoc Committee (Committee). The Committee will be comprised of two Planning Commissioners and a minimum of two residents to advise the City Council and staff on matters related to the City’s RHNA allocation appeal. This Committee is anticipated to be an “ad hoc,” temporary committee which will not be subject to the Brown Act, as it will be engaged as a resource for staff acting in an operational capacity, with recommendations ultimately being provided to the City Council for consideration and action at a public meeting.

During the Stay at Home Order issued by the Governor, and to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all, the South Pasadena Planning and Community Development Department is offering the Application Packet for interested parties to be downloaded from the City’s website at https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building/2021-housing-element-update. Interested parties may also request the Application Packet via e-mail. If hard copies are desired, appointments must be made during available office hours (with a 24-hour advanced notice).

Applications should be submitted via email. Please note, that additional written information after the deadline will not be accepted, unless requested by the City Council.

It is anticipated that Committee meetings will primarily occur virtually, using online meeting applications such as Zoom or GotoMeeting. For any in-person meetings related to the Committee, mask/face coverings are required for staff and all members. You will need to contact the Planning and Community Development Department when you arrive for a scheduled appointment so that you can be met at the front door of City Hall. Your temperature will be taken at that time. A 6-foot physical distancing is required during any meeting or appointment.



Questions pertaining to this process should be directed to:

Margaret Lin, Manager of Long Range Planning and Economic Development (626) 403-7236 or

mlin@southpasadenaca.gov



To be eligible to be appointed to the Committee, you:



• Must be a resident and registered voter; and



• Must meet all minimum requirements.



Please note that:



• This is not a legislative body, and therefore is not subject to the Brown Act.



• The Committee is temporary and the term of the Committee will expire once the RHNA appeal

period has concluded.



• Verification of voter registration will be confirmed upon submittal of your application.



• Once an application is filed with the City, all information contained therein (except for

telephone number(s), email(s), and other personal contact information) becomes a public record.



• There are no application filing fees.

Friday, September 4, 2020 Official Announcement of Application for Appointment Consideration Friday, September 4, 2020 Filing period BEGINS You may download the Application Packet at:

https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-

and-building/2021-housing-element-update .

Filing Period ENDS Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. You must submit your Candidate Application Packet via email to mlin@southpasadenaca.gov. Submittals

received after 3:00 P.M. will not be considered. Wednesday, September 16, 20202 Selected Applicant is formally appointed to the Committee.

09/04/2020