SCE Liaison Officer Update: Extreme Heat Outages

We want to provide you an update on the status of our system given the extreme heat conditions across the state, causing outages in many of our communities.

· Our system has been stressed by record heat across the entirety of our service area over the holiday weekend, currently affecting around 36,000 of our customers as of 10 a.m. Monday.

· We had a record weekend peak demand for electricity twice this weekend (Saturday then Sunday), despite extensive conservation efforts.

· We understand that with the extreme heat, the pandemic and the holiday, these outages could not have come at a worse time for our customers.

· We are doing everything we can to call in more repair crews, and reach all of our customers, however the scope of these outages is an enormous challenge, and we are asking for patience from all of our customers.

· SCE may be canceling any planned maintenance outages for Monday and Tuesday unless it is critical to help free up resources to help focus on restoration of power.

· All possible steps have been taken to avoid power interruptions to “essential-use” customers—hospitals, police and fire departments, and vital government services.

· Power lines may be down. Always consider those lines energized. Stay away and call 911.

· Customers can report or inquire about outages at 800-611-1911 and get the latest information at sce.com/outages. They can also stay informed by visiting sce.com/staysafe, twitter.com/sce and facebook.com/sce.

9/7/2020