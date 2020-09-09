City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

It’s not too late! Take the Census by September 30!

CityHallScoop

no comments

September 9, 2020

The #2020Census is a simple survey that you will fill out about yourself and everyone who is living in your home as of April 1, 2020. Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The deadline to fill out the U.S. Census has been moved up by four weeks, to Sept. 30. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the self-response period was shortened to allow enough time to review data before Dec. 31, the Bureau’s statutory deadline. 

9/9/2020

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: