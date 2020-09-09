It’s not too late! Take the Census by September 30!

The #2020Census is a simple survey that you will fill out about yourself and everyone who is living in your home as of April 1, 2020. Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The deadline to fill out the U.S. Census has been moved up by four weeks, to Sept. 30. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the self-response period was shortened to allow enough time to review data before Dec. 31, the Bureau’s statutory deadline.

9/9/2020