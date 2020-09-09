Fire Crews get Released from Northern California, Reassigned to Yucaipa

The relief crew that was sent up to Central California last week was released from the incident and returned to the city last Thursday night. All of our “single resource “ assignments were also released from up north and returned safely to the city on Friday. On Saturday afternoon Engine 81 with four personnel were dispatched to the “El Dorado” incident in Yucaipa. They are assigned to Structure Protection and are teamed up with four other engines from Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia and Sierra Madre.

There is a new fire, the “Bobcat” Fire, threatening Monrovia, Sierra Madre and Arcadia. South Pasadena Crews are on standby and maybe positioned to assist if needed.

There have been no injuries to any of our firefighters and the moral remains high!

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

9/9/2020