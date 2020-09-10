Cruz’n for Roses Hot Rod and Classic Car Show Going Virtual

When this year’s Cruz’n for Roses Hot Rod and Classic Car Show, slated for Sunday, September 20, was cancelled due to the coronavirus, members of the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee creatively came up with a way to hold the popular event. Deadline to Submit Cars is Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Called off physically on account of the coronavirus, a popular car show in South Pasadena will continue for the 16th consecutive year on Sunday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by going virtual.

When the announcement came earlier this year that the 2021 Rose Parade in Pasadena has been cancelled, members of South Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses Committee began looking ahead to the next one with new fundraising efforts to pay for the city float.

No live event? No problem they said, creatively coming up with the idea of hosting the car show, usually held along the business district on Mission Street. In unique fashion, this year’s event showcasing photos of classic vehicles will be live streamed on Facebook.

Taking part is easy. Simply take a picture of your car, describe it in 250 words or less and submit with a $25 donation to the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee to SPTOR.org. Deadline to submit a registration is September 15. All entries receive a commemorative t-shirt. Additional t-shirts are available for $18 apiece or two for $30. For an entry form for the 2020 Virtual South Pasadena Hot Rod and Classic Car Show or to make a donation to the city float click here.

