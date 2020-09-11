City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Reminder It’s Not to Late to Register to Vote!

CityHallScoop

no comments

September 11, 2020

All Los Angeles County Voters are encouraged to vote by mail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The last day to register to vote is October 19. Unsure if you’re registered, you can always check your registration status with registration status tool! This election the County will mail all registered voters a ballot.

Before you drop off your Vote by Mail ballot make sure:  
Place your voted ballot card(s) inside the Official Return Envelope
Securely seal the Official Return Envelope
Sign and date the back of the Official Return Envelope  

9/11/2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: