Reminder It’s Not to Late to Register to Vote!

All Los Angeles County Voters are encouraged to vote by mail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The last day to register to vote is October 19. Unsure if you’re registered, you can always check your registration status with registration status tool! This election the County will mail all registered voters a ballot.

Before you drop off your Vote by Mail ballot make sure:

Place your voted ballot card(s) inside the Official Return Envelope

Securely seal the Official Return Envelope

Sign and date the back of the Official Return Envelope

9/11/2020