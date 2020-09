As fall approaches, many families are starting to plan for the upcoming holiday season -beginning with Halloween. LA County and the Department of Public Health (DPH) want to help you take part in this holiday, while reducing your risk of developing COVID-19, and have prepared guidance to help make this year’s Halloween celebrations as safe as can be. Ready to celebrate? Check out our Halloween Guidance, which includes suggestions and recommendations for you, your friends, and family.

9/11/2020