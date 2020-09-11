Time for a COVID-19 Test? Testing is Available

If you’re feeling under the weather and think you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your primary care provider. COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste or smell.

Wherever possible, you should consult with your healthcare provider to ensure continuity of care & optimal follow-up. If you do not have insurance & need help connecting to a healthcare provider, dial 2-1-1.

To view a full list of testing sites, find the most up-to-date information on availability, or to make an appointment, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. Testing availability is subject to change and testing is by appointment only.

