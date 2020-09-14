SoCalGas Increasing Rebates by 50% on Energy Efficient Appliances and Smart Thermostats Now Through December 31

SoCalGas announced the company is increasing rebates by an additional 50% on all energy efficient appliances offered through its rebate program now through December 31, 2020. This means customers can get an additional 50% cash back on energy efficient products that will help them conserve energy and reduce their SoCalGas bill.

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home appliances and products that help conserve energy and reduce costs. Customers can apply for rebates quickly and easily from a mobile device by visiting socalgas.com/rebates.

