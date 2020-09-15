City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Heard of ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’?

September 15, 2020

Stay Housed L.A. County

LA County has launched Stay Housed L.A. County, a new program which connects tenants facing eviction with legal assistance, and virtual educational workshops, to help keep county residents in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program is a partnership between the County of LA, legal aid groups, and community-based organizations to provide emergency support to tenants in need.

Today’s launch included the release of the StayHousedLA.org website, which offers tenants with:

  • useful information about their rights
  • workshops for residents who need legal assistance
  • as well as other support, including case management support

Stay Housed L.A. County serves as an important resource for tenants who are facing housing uncertainty — including bilingual residents and those with undocumented status — about their rights and who need legal support navigating their interactions with their landlord and the legal system. When tenants have legal representation, a family’s chance of avoiding homelessness due to eviction increases by over 70 percent. Learn more about Stay Housed L.A. County, by watching this short video or visiting StayHousedLA.org.

9/15/2020

