Final Stretch for the Alpha Avenue and Camino Del Sol Street Improvement Project

City of South Pasadena is pleased to announce that the construction for the Alpha Avenue and Camino Del Sol Street Improvement Project is in its final phases. We greatly appreciate the patience from the community over the last few months and for bearing with the inconveniences during construction, but we are finally almost at the finish line! The contractor is currently grinding both streets, so please pardon the dust. After the grinding operations were complete, the contractor began paving on Tuesday, September 8, so we hope you all are as excited as we are to having brand new streets as well as new water infrastructure that will last for years to come.

Once paving is complete, the contractor will be putting in the final touches such as street striping, sign replacement, and other appurtenant work to ensure the project is completed as designed. Thank you for your cooperation and please remember to drive safely and observe all traffic control devices because heavy equipment will be in use.

Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director

9/16/20