FREE Compost and Mulch Giveaway Day – October 3!

The City of South Pasadena will be hosting a FREE Compost & Mulch Giveaway event on Saturday, October 3rd at the South Pasadena Unified School District Parking Lot (1020 El Centro Street) from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

To attend the event adhering to COVID-19 public health safety guidelines, you:

Must wear a face covering

Must bring our own sturdy containers and shovel

Must shovel your own mulch/compost

Must be a South Pasadena resident (bring ID or utility bill for verification)

Must practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet between yourself and others

Mulch (donated by West Coast Arborist) is chipped tree trimmings or bark groundcover. It works as an insulator to keep the temperature of the soil and roots moderate and reduce evaporation and weeds. Mulch helps create a healthy soil by allowing nutrients to release into the soil slowly over time and is an attractive addition to your landscape.

Compost (donated by Athens Services) consists of organic material, including food waste. It breaks down to a fine, dark matter over time. Compost should be added into the soil to provide essential nutrients to your plants and allow the soil to absorb more water. Athens’ compost is certified organic under the USDA National Organic Program.

Giveaway will be on a first come, first served basis. Enjoy free compost and mulch to add to your yard and garden!

9/16/20