South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Virtual Car Show Canceled

The longstanding annual event looks to return in 2021 with a live event featuring hundreds of vehicles up and down Mission Street in South Pasadena. Committee pushes for public support.

A classic car, which has drawn thousands to South Pasadena over the years and looked to go virtual on Sunday, September 20, has been canceled.

In June, organizers prepared to hold the event on computer screens and mobile devices, shelving the 16th annual live event due to the coronavirus. It typically draws about 300 cars up and down Mission Street participating in the Cruz’n For Roses Hot Rod and Classic Car Show.

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses scheduled the event in an effort to raise funds for the city’s float in Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in January 2022. The cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade was announced earlier this year due to COVID-19.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone due to the virus and after the live show was cancelled we simply ran out of time to put on a quality virtual show, so we’re gearing up and looking forward to bringing back next year’s car show to Mission Street,” explained Janet Benjamin, the SPTOR committee chair for the event.

Each year, the SPTOR looks to raise between $80,000 to $100,000 to construct South Pasadena’s entry in the Rose Parade. Local committee members hold a series of fundraising events throughout the year, including a golf tournament, raffle for parade and Rose Bowl Game tickets, a year-end Crunch Time Party featuring dinner, silent and live auctions and the car show.

“Because we’re not able to hold large gatherings due to the coronavirus, along with the economic hardships of our sponsors, we’re not able to hold the show on the street this year,” said Benjamin. “Hopefully, the coronavirus situation will improve and we can make the live event bigger and better next year.”

Canceling the event doesn’t mean community members can’t continue to contribute to the city’s float, insists SPTOR President Brant Dunlap. “We know that the city takes a lot of pride in having a float participate in the Rose Parade every year and we encourage everyone to make a donation, large or small,” he said. “Every dollar helps. Thank you for supporting our effort.”

To make a contribution, visit www.SPTOR.org

For assistance and additional information, call (626) 799-7813 or Janet@smmainsurance.com.

9/17/20