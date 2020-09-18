Air-Quality Continues to Impact Several Testing Sites

Safety concerns from hazardous air quality in the county continue to impact various LA County-operated COVID-19 testing sites. Those with COVID-19 test appointments scheduled at locations impacted by unhealthy air-quality will be notified by email or over a phone call (if an e-mail address is not available).

If you’re unsure about your location, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ for the latest information on testing site closures or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test. For assistance over the phone in multiple languages, dial 2-1-1.

