Citywide Reading Program: One City, Many Stories

The South Pasadena Library invites the community to participate in One City, Many Stories, a Citywide reading program that will take place from September 14 through November 1. The theme of One City, Many Stories is Exploring Common Ground. The Library’s goal is to give community members an opportunity to expand their horizons through the lens of literature and thoughtful discussion. Readers can engage with the theme Exploring Common Ground through four featured titles, or through titles from the Library’s suggested reading lists or a book of their choice. Readers are also encouraged to learn more about suggested titles and participate in online discussions via the OMCS Goodreads page. The Library will host four virtual book discussion groups and will present a virtual author night on October 27 featuring award winning authors Danzy Senna and Sherri Smith, with South Pasadena Poet Laureate Ron Koertge as moderator. Get started by visiting the Library’s One City, Many Stories webpage.

Author Night

Tuesday, October 27th | 7:00PM

A conversation with Danzy Senna (New People) and Sherri L. Smith (The Blossom and the Firefly), moderated by South Pasadena Poet Laureate Ron Koertge. A computer or mobile device with an Internet connection is required for this virtual event. Viewing link TBA.

Library Led Virtual Book Discussions

Discussions will be held over Zoom; a device connected to the Internet is required. The link to participate will be sent to registered participants. Discussion groups are limited to 15 participants.

Registration required: www.southpasadenaca.gov/register

Tuesday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m.

March: Book Three by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell

Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith

Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World by Edward D. Melillo

Saturday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m.

New People by Danzy Senna

Cathy Billings

Library Director

9/18/2020