LA County Allocates $12.8 Million to Address Digital Divide

Earlier this week, LA County’s Board of Supervisors approved funding to address the digital divide in LA County. This, to ensure all students have the tools they need for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding allocation of $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds was requested by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and will make it possible to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need. To date, LACOE has secured 15,000 computer devices, but needs to secure an additional 27,000 devices and 21,000 hotspots for students to use at home.

Learn more about this decision by reading LACOE’s announcement.

9/18/2020