If you are experiencing sadness, anxiety, or distress due to COVID-19 or the Bobcat Fire, please don’t hesitate to call our 24/7 Help Line at (800) 854-7771 for support. LA County is here for you and ready to assist in the language of your choice.

To learn more about LA County’s Department of Mental Health resources, including disaster-related resources, visit us online at dmh.lacounty.gov/get-help-now.

9/18/2020