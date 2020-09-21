Author Night: Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between – Thursday at 6:30PM

The Library is pleased to partner with Glendale Library, Arts & Culture to make their new Be the Change Series of virtual author talks available to South Pasadena residents. On Thursday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m. the Series presents author Eric Nusbaum in conversation with Los Angeles Times columnist and author Gustavo Arellano. Nusbaums’s book, Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between, is a story about baseball, family, the American Dream, and the fight to turn Los Angeles into a big league city, a confrontation that upended Mexican American communities, captivated the nation, and whose outcome still echoes through Los Angeles today. The event is free but registration is required.

This program is brought to you by Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and the Southern California Library Cooperative, with funding provided by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and support from Niche Academy and Outlook Newspapers. The Be The Change Series focuses on Inclusion–Diversity–Equity–Antiracism and seeks to build collective understanding of systemic racism, elevate the voices and stories of Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and inspire our community to be the change.

