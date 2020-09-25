Reminder Housing Workshop Saturday September 26th!

The Housing Element establishes goals, policies, and implementation measures to guide the development of housing in South Pasadena. Please join one of the virtual community workshops to help plan for housing needs in the city through 2029. Send written input or questions ahead of the workshops to: HousingElement@SouthPasadenaCA.gov
- Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-south-pasadena-2021-housing-element-update-community-workshops-tickets-119384920511
- Survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5832664/South-Pasadena-Housing-Element-Update-Pre-Workshops-3-and-4-Community-Survey
9/25/20