FREE Virtual Energy Assessments for South Pasadena Businesses!

Calling all businesses in South Pasadena! Join the FREE Go Green Program to learn how you can save energy and money. By participating in the San Gabriel Valley (SGV) Go Green program, your organization can receive free customized energy and water conservation recommendations and be recognized for the leadership and commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability. Community organizations and schools can participate, too. By participating in the program, your organization can:

reduce operating costs

be identified as an energy-conscious and eco-friendly business

be recognized on SGV social media accounts

contribute to a healthier and cleaner community

become a leader in the community

​This is a free virtual program created by the San Gabriel Valley Energy Wise Partnership that encourages local businesses, community organizations, schools, and libraries to be leaders in their communities by implementing energy efficiency and conservation practices.

To sign up, fill out the simple application online, at: https://www.sgvenergywise.org/sgvgogreen

9/28/20