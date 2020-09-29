Guidelines for Application for Appointment to the Temporary Finance Ad Hoc Committee

The Mayor and City Council invite qualified residents from the City to submit applications to fill the temporary Finance Ad Hoc Committee (Committee). The Committee will be comprised of two Councilmembers, two Finance Commissioners and up to three residents to work with staff on operational matters in the Finance Department. This Committee is anticipated to be an “ad hoc,” temporary committee which will not be subject to the Brown Act, as it will be engaged as a resource for staff acting in an operational capacity, with recommendations ultimately being provided to the City Council for consideration and action at a public meeting.

During the Stay at Home Order issued by the Governor, and to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all, the Application will be available on the City’s website at https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2566/714.

Interested parties may also request the Application Packet via e-mail. If hard copies are desired, appointments must be made during available office hours (with a 24-hour advanced notice).

Applications should be submitted via email. Please note, that additional written information after the deadline will not be accepted, unless requested by the City Council.

It is anticipated that Committee meetings will primarily occur virtually, using online meeting applications such as Zoom or GotoMeeting. For any in-person meetings related to the Committee, mask/face coverings are required for staff and all members. You will need to contact the Management Services Department when you arrive for a scheduled appointment so that you can be met at the front door of City Hall. Your temperature will be taken at that time. A 6-foot physical distancing is required during any meeting or appointment.

In order to be a qualified applicant for consideration for appointment, the completed documents must be received by the close of the application period: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.

Questions pertaining to this process should be directed to:

Lucy Demirjian, Assistant to the City Manager

(626) 403-7210 or cmoffice@southpasadenaca.gov

To be eligible to be appointed to the Committee, you:

Must be a resident and registered voter; and

Must meet all minimum requirements.

Please note that:

This is not a legislative body, and therefore is not subject to the Brown Act.

The Committee is temporary and the term of the Committee is anticipated to be 6 months.

Verification of voter registration will be confirmed upon submittal of your application.

Once an application is filed with the City, all information contained therein (except for telephone number(s), email(s), and other personal contact information) becomes a public record.

There are no application filing fees.

Tuesday, September 29 Official Announcement of Application for Appointment Consideration Filing Period BEGINS You may download the Application from the City’s website: Homepage under “News” or Finance Commission webpage https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2566/714 Monday, October 5, at 3:00 P.M. Filing Period ENDS You must submit your Candidate Application Packet via email to cmoffice@southpasadenaca.gov. Submittals received after 3:00 P.M. will not be considered. Wednesday, October 7 Selected Applicant is formally appointed to the Committee.

