Library Teen Advisory Board presents #Artober!

South Pasadena Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB) presents Literary Artober, from October 1st through October 31st. Artober is a month-long digital art challenge that encourages creativity and gives you a reason to “unplug” for a few minutes each day to draw. TAB’s Artober theme is literary, with each day’s drawing prompts inspired by the books TAB members have read and loved. Every day in October, the Library will post a new prompt to Instagram and Facebook (or see them all in advance here). Draw something inspired by the prompt and post to your social media—don’t forget to tag us and use the hashtags #artober #spplartober so we can see what you were inspired to create!

Cathy Billings

Library Director



9/29/20