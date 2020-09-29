SoCalGas Energy Efficiency Rebates and Incentives

Reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency in our homes and businesses are always smart investments; saving us time, energy and money over the long run. Explore SoCalGas’ website to research energy saving rebates and incentives such as savings for:
- Smart thermostats
- Natural gas dryers
- Tankless water heater
- Storage water heater
- Furnace
- Gravity furnace
- Pool heater
- Natural gas fireplace insert
Now, paying for upgrades is so much easier with the availability of existing and upcoming financing programs. Click here for more information.
