SoCalGas Energy Efficiency Rebates and Incentives

Reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency in our homes and businesses are always smart investments; saving us time, energy and money over the long run. Explore SoCalGas’ website to research energy saving rebates and incentives such as savings for:

Smart thermostats

Natural gas dryers

Tankless water heater

Storage water heater

Furnace

Gravity furnace

Pool heater

Natural gas fireplace insert

Now, paying for upgrades is so much easier with the availability of existing and upcoming financing programs. Click here for more information.

9/29/20