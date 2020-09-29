City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

SoCalGas Energy Efficiency Rebates and Incentives

September 29, 2020

Reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency in our homes and businesses are always smart investments; saving us time, energy and money over the long run. Explore SoCalGas’ website to research energy saving rebates and incentives such as savings for:

  • Smart thermostats
  • Natural gas dryers
  • Tankless water heater
  • Storage water heater
  • Furnace
  • Gravity furnace
  • Pool heater
  • Natural gas fireplace insert

Now, paying for upgrades is so much easier with the availability of existing and upcoming financing programs. Click here for more information.

