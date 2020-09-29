Face Mask Guidelines for Kids

Recent information has indicated that covering your nose and mouth can slow the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when you must be in public and there are others nearby. If you are in a solitary area you do not need to wear a face covering. Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others and to wash your hands frequently.

Children under the age of 2 (including infants) should not wear cloth face coverings. Those between the ages of 2 and 8 should use them but under adult supervision to ensure that the child can breathe safely and avoid choking or suffocation. Children with breathing problems should not wear a face covering

For more information on Face Coverings, visit LA County’s website.

