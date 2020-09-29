City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Face Mask Guidelines for Kids

CityHallScoop

no comments

September 29, 2020

play it safe

Recent information has indicated that covering your nose and mouth can slow the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when you must be in public and there are others nearby. If you are in a solitary area you do not need to wear a face covering. Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others and to wash your hands frequently. 

Children under the age of 2 (including infants) should not wear cloth face coverings. Those between the ages of 2 and 8 should use them but under adult supervision to ensure that the child can breathe safely and avoid choking or suffocation. Children with breathing problems should not wear a face covering

For more information on Face Coverings, visit LA County’s website

9/29/20

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: