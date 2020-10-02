City Parks are Open Effective Friday, October 2, 2020

The City of South Pasadena is happy to announce that all playgrounds at our City parks are now officially open, as of Friday, October 2, 2020. The California Department of Public Health along with County of Los Angeles Public Health has released new guidelines that will be followed in order to ensure that our playgrounds stay safe and open for our community. We encourage you to visit our parks, have fun and remember to PLAY IT SAFE! For further questions please contact the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380

