California ISO issues Flex Alert, October 1 from 3-10 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, to prepare for possible energy shortages due to an unusually warm beginning of October. With high temperatures in the forecast today and tomorrow, the power grid operator is predicting a dramatic rise in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and solar energy production falling. Energy use reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, to get more electricity conservation tips, and to sign up for conservation alerts, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website. For local information about energy visit, SCE.com.

10/1/20



