Our annual Halloween Spooktacular has gone mobile!

Enjoy a FREE, fun, and safe drive thru trick-or-treat event with the City of South Pasadena! We encourage you to come dressed in your costumes and show us your Halloween spirit by decorating the exterior of your car! Registration is required, click here to register. For more information or questions please call 626.403.7380 or email recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Please arrive ONLY during your registered 15 minute time slot.

Upon arrival you will be asked how many participants are in the vehicle and be given that number to display in your windshield.

Please follow designated treat trail, only stopping at each treat booth.

All participants must wear a face covering if any of the windows on the vehicle are open.

Participants must remain in their vehicle for the duration of the event & may only leave their vehicle in the event of an emergency.

Spook Thru!

Friday, October 23, 2020

5:00PM to 7:00PM



Arroyo Seco Golf Course Parking Lot

1055 Lohman Lane, SP, CA 91030

10/2/2020