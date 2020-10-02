To help children get back to school, and parents back to work, LA County will be sharing regular content on resources and support for distance learning. County students, parents, educators, child care providers, or administrators are invited to read and share what you see here to ensure we are all “learning together safely” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Schools in light of COVID-19: The Issue is Equity

On Oct 1 at 5 pm, journalists and education experts will discuss how COVID-19 is impacting students, schools and the community.

The discussion includes:

How is COVID-19 impacting Schools?

Are Latino, Black, and low-income students disproportionately impacted?

What are some causes? What are some possible solutions?

Register here, and join the conversation.

School Symposium Series- Still Time to Register!

Leading with Resilience in School Communities. Hosted By The Department of Mental Health, UCLA, and the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

October 7, 2020: Parent/Caregiver Engagement

This session will include experts who will highlight the impact of COVID-19, racial injustice and educational inequity on parents/caregivers and will include considerations and strategies for supporting and engaging parents/caregivers during this highly stressful time.

October 14, 2020: Youth Voice and Leadership

This final session will include a Student Panel of youth who will talk about the impact of COVID-19, racial injustice and educational inequity. They will give an inside perspective on strategies that have been successful and provide suggestions on how school staff and school community can support students and their families.

Click here for more information or to sign-up.

