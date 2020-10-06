VOTE CENTERS in South Pasadena for November 3, 2020 Election

(1) South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room. Address: 1115 El Centro St, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Days/Hours of Operation: October 24-November 2: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM; Election Day, November 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

(2) War Memorial Building. Address: 435 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030. Days/Hours of Operation: October 30-November 2: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Election Day, November 3: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(L.A. County: Vote Centers)

VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT DROP BOX

(1) South Pasadena City Hall. Address 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Days/Hours of Operation: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (L.A. County: VBM Ballot Drop Boxes)

Ballots dropped off in the Ballot Drop Box will be collected by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk staff members every 72 hours starting October 5. On Election Day, ALL Drop Boxes will be locked at 8 p.m.

Ballot Tracking: Voters may track their VBM Ballot every step of the way. Please visit the following link for more information: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov

INTERACTIVE SAMPLE BALLOT

The Interactive Sample Ballot is an optional tool, from the County, that allows voters to access, review and mark their selections prior to going to a Vote Center. The Interactive Sample Ballot is not online voting and does not store any identifiable information, once you access your Sample Ballot all of your selections are saved on your phone, computer or personal device. Please visit the following link for more information: https://www.lavote.net/isb

Maria Ayala

Chief City Clerk

10/6/2020