FREE Virtual Energy Assessments for South Pasadena Residents!!

Has staying home all day increased your electricity bills?? It’s time to see what you can do to save some energy (and water!) at home. Through the San Gabriel Valley Energy Wise Partnership (SGVEWP), South Pasadena residents are eligible to receive FREE virtual energy assessments. The energy assessments will also take a quick look at your water use and provide residents with the following:

An introduction to the whole house approach to improve your home’s performance

Information about incentive and rebate programs through local utility companies

A customized home report with project recommendations

Suggestions for immediate home improvement projects

It’s EASY to sign up! Just visit the SGVEWP website at www.sgvenergywise.org/easy to schedule your 30 minute appointment online. To ensure your safety, energy assessments will be conducted over Zoom. Assessments are offered in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Sign up today to start saving!

10/6/2020