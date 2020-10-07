South Pasadena Public Library Blood Drive – Tuesday, October 13

The Library will partner with the Red Cross once again on a much needed blood drive in the Library Community Room on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To schedule your life-saving appointment, please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: SOPASLIB. On the day of your appointment, streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Thank you for your generosity!

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/7/2020