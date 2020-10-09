HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

In an effort to get people excited about the holidays, the City of South Pasadena will be hosting an online costume contest. To participate, submit a photo of yourself, your pet or your group in full costume to recreation@southpasadenaca.gov by Monday, October 26, 2020. Please make sure all costumes are family friendly. For contest rules, please see the attached flyer. For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (626) 403-7380

Sheila Pautsch

Community Services Director

10/9/2020