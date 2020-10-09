City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Halloween Safety and You!

October 9, 2020

As we come closer to Halloween, the Community Services Department would like to remind everyone of some safety tips!

The Los Angeles County’s Health Department does not recommend door-to-door trick-or-treating as it is difficult to maintain social distancing and ensure individuals are appropriately masked. For more information regarding LA County’s Guidance on Halloween, please visit their webpage here.

Spook-Thru registrants (and the public!) are encouraged to follow the county guidelines when participating in Halloween events. For information regarding the Spook-Thru event, please visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/events

Happy Halloween!

