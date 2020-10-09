Successful Compost and Mulch Giveaway Day!

On October 3, 2020, the City hosted a Compost and Mulch Giveaway Day at the South Pasadena School District Parking Lot. Athens Services donated 10 tons of certified organic compost and West Coast Arborist donated 20 cubic yards of mulch. To keep the event as safe as possible, the event required face coverings and residents brought their own shovels and containers. The contactless event was a great success and many residents were grateful that this event was back. Did you miss the event? No worries! Compost and Mulch Giveaway Day will be back again in the spring!

