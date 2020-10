LA County will begin mailing ballots October 5 – please allow some time for it to arrive. Subscribe to Where’s My Ballot to track your ballot every step of the way and receive an estimated arrival date.

Request options:

– Contact the Registrar’s office by calling (800) 815-2666, or emailing votebymail@rrcc.lacounty.gov with your full name, date of birth, and address.

– Request a replacement ballot LAVote.net

– The deadline to request a replacement is October 27.

10/9/2020