Cooling Center at War Memorial

A cooling center will be open at War Memorial starting Thursday October 15 to Friday, October 16, 2020. The possible extension of these dates will be reviewed as the forecast is updated. The Center will be open 12pm to 6pm. The Cooling center can hold up to 38 people. For questions please call 626‐403‐7380.

Please note that the facility does not have WIFI, but movies will be shown on a projector. Additionally, LA County COVID‐19 Protocols will be followed – MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Other cooling center sites can be found at:

Crowell Library – San Marino

1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108

10/13/2020