Fire Prevention Month Important Points

Key Points:
- You have 3 minutes or less to escape a fire. These are the steps to take to improve home fire safety for you and your loved ones:
- Have working smoke alarms
- Close before you doze
- Know and practice your escape plan
- Have working smoke alarms.
- With only three minutes or less to escape, smoke alarms give you and your loved ones the earliest warning possible that there is a fire, so you can get out of your home quickly and safely.
- Have working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.
- Check your smoke alarms monthly and replace them every 10 years.
- Close Before You Doze®.
- A closed door can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames, keeping rooms survivable for longer. In fact, there can be a 900-degree difference in room temperature between a room with an open door and one with a closed door, with the open-door room reaching temperatures of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit or more.
- With smoke alarms outside sleeping areas and a closed door, you and your family will have the most time possible to escape or call for help if escape isn’t possible.
- Have an escape plan, practice it with your immediate and extended family and caregivers, and act on it when a smoke alarm sounds. Know two ways to get out if there is a fire. If there is smoke blocking the door or first way out, use your second way out. Also, if your first way out is blocked get a closed door between you and the fire to buy time to use your second way out, especially if that requires escaping out a window.
For more fire safety tips and research behind the video, visit Closeyourdoor.org.
Don’t wait, plan ahead PSA: https://vimeo.com/463654802
10/13/2020