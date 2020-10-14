Census will conclude October 15, 2020

As a result of the SCOTUS ruling last night, the US Census Bureau announced the following statement regarding the ending of 2020 Census data collection:
- Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.
- Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.
- Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.
- Nonresponse Follow-up census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.
You can view the full press release here: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2020/2020-census-data-collection-ending.html
Fill out your form online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020. It will only take 10 minutes to answer simple questions like your age and how many children you have. The Final Deadline is October 15th. Don’t wait – be counted today!
10/14/20202