Census will conclude October 15, 2020

As a result of the SCOTUS ruling last night, the US Census Bureau announced the following statement regarding the ending of 2020 Census data collection:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.

to respond today. Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

for schedule and a list of numbers. Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.

Nonresponse Follow-up census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.

You can view the full press release here: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2020/2020-census-data-collection-ending.html

Fill out your form online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020. It will only take 10 minutes to answer simple questions like your age and how many children you have. The Final Deadline is October 15th. Don’t wait – be counted today!

10/14/20202