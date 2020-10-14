Join us! One City, Many Stories Citywide Reading Program Book Discussion

Join your neighbors in a discussion of the non-fiction The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World by Edward D. Melillo on Thursday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m. Librarian Olivia Radbill will lead the small group discussion over Zoom. The Butterfly Effect is an insightful, entertaining dive into the fruitful, centuries-long relationship between humans and insects, revealing the fascinating and surprising array of ways in which these creatures have altered—and continue to shape—the very frameworks of our existence. Sign up here to participate. One City, Many Stories (OCMS) encourages the community to engage with the theme “Exploring Common Ground” through the lens of literature and discussion. Learn more at www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocms.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/14/2020