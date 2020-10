Whether you’re a tenant, property owner, non-profit or public representative, the Housing Rights Center (HRC) can help you learn about Fair Housing laws, illegal housing practices, and landlord-tenant rights and responsibilities.

To protect public safety, HRC is currently providing all services online or over the phone.

Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Phone: 1-800-477-5977

TTY: 1-213-201-0867

Email: info@housingrightscenter.org

https://www.housingrightscenter.org/fair-housing-education

10/14/2020