Join us! One City, Many Stories Citywide Reading Program Book Discussion

Join your neighbors in a discussion of the novel New People by award-winning South Pasadena-based author Danzy Senna on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. Librarian Chelsea Clark will lead the small group discussion over Zoom. A heartbreaking and darkly comic page-turner, New People explores race, class and manners in contemporary America and challenges our every assumption about how we define one another, and ourselves. Sign up here to participate. One City, Many Stories (OCMS) encourages the community to engage with the theme “Exploring Common Ground” through the lens of literature and discussion. Learn more at www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocms.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/19/2020