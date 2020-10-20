Voter Drop Box at City Hall – Frequently Asked Questions

Will the deposited ballots be picked up on a regular basis or will they all be picked up at 8 PM on election night?

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s staff will be collecting ballots every 72 hours starting October 5. As Election day nears, ballots will be collected every 24-hours.

Who will pick the ballots up?

L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s staff will collect ballots.

And…out of curiosity…what is the total number of registered voters in South Pasadena?

As of September 4, 2020 (the most recent report from L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office): 17,460 registered voters.

10/20/2020