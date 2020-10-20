City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Go Dodgers!

CityHallScoop

no comments

October 20, 2020

The County of Los Angeles is regularly updating resources on COVID-19 to meet the multi-cultural & linguistic needs of our County’s most diverse communities. In an effort to keep you and yours informed, we share the following:

It is important, now more than ever, to remember to celebrate our boys in blue safely as we cheer them on to the World Series.  Host virtual watch parties, celebrate in small gatherings and, most importantly, show your support by wearing your favorite Dodger gear – especially your Dodger face covering!

10/20/20

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: